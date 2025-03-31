Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) Posts Earnings Results

Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($11.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, RTT News reports.
Venus Concept Stock Down 24.7 %
VERO stock opened at $2.75 on Monday. Venus Concept has a 52 week low of $2.33 and a 52 week high of $17.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 million, a P/E ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 0.52.
About Venus Concept
