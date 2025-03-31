VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 131,604 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $27,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in VeriSign by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of VeriSign by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,256 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of VeriSign by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,173 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in VeriSign by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,469 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in VeriSign by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,429 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Get VeriSign alerts:

VeriSign Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VRSN opened at $250.92 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.37 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $230.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $204.71. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $167.05 and a 12 month high of $256.35.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VeriSign ( NASDAQ:VRSN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The information services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.00. VeriSign had a net margin of 50.47% and a negative return on equity of 43.01%.

Several analysts have recently commented on VRSN shares. Baird R W raised shares of VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of VeriSign from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Citigroup increased their price target on VeriSign from $246.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered VeriSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st.

View Our Latest Research Report on VRSN

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP John Calys sold 447 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.75, for a total transaction of $103,592.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,735 shares in the company, valued at $5,500,586.25. This trade represents a 1.85 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign Profile

(Free Report)

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.