WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Shares Acquired by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,434,886 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,722 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $134,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 110,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,405,000 after purchasing an additional 6,785 shares during the period. Matrix Trust Co acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at $1,538,000. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in WEC Energy Group by 51.0% during the third quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,883,000 after buying an additional 10,126 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 453,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,689,000 after buying an additional 78,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFW Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter worth about $1,073,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Gale E. Klappa sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.62, for a total value of $2,715,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 274,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,865,612.10. This represents a 8.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.17, for a total transaction of $119,795.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,286,635.67. The trade was a 4.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of WEC Energy Group stock opened at $107.50 on Monday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.47 and a twelve month high of $110.19. The stock has a market cap of $33.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $103.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.94.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.06). WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 17.75%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WEC. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $108.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. StockNews.com downgraded WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on WEC Energy Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.88.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

