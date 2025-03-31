Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Sportradar Group (SRAD)

Sportradar Group (NASDAQ: SRAD) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/20/2025 – Sportradar Group had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $20.00 to $26.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/20/2025 – Sportradar Group had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $25.00 to $27.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/20/2025 – Sportradar Group had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $23.00 to $27.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/20/2025 – Sportradar Group had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $28.00 to $30.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/20/2025 – Sportradar Group had its price target raised by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $24.00 to $26.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/20/2025 – Sportradar Group had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $18.00 to $27.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/26/2025 – Sportradar Group is now covered by analysts at Guggenheim. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

2/18/2025 – Sportradar Group had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $20.00 to $28.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Sportradar Group Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of Sportradar Group stock opened at $21.98 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.91, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 2.19. Sportradar Group AG has a twelve month low of $9.17 and a twelve month high of $23.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.37.

Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported $0.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $307.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.60 million. Sportradar Group had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 6.69%. Equities research analysts forecast that Sportradar Group AG will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Sportradar Group

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in Sportradar Group by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 43,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sportradar Group by 85.4% in the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 2,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sportradar Group by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its stake in Sportradar Group by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 25,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Sportradar Group by 1,366.4% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter.

Sportradar Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides sports data services for the sports betting and media industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. Its sports data services to the bookmaking under the Betradar brand name, and to the international media industry under the Sportradar Media Services brand name.

