Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Sportradar Group (SRAD)

Sportradar Group (NASDAQ: SRAD) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 3/20/2025 – Sportradar Group had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $20.00 to $26.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 3/20/2025 – Sportradar Group had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $25.00 to $27.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/20/2025 – Sportradar Group had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $23.00 to $27.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/20/2025 – Sportradar Group had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $28.00 to $30.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/20/2025 – Sportradar Group had its price target raised by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $24.00 to $26.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/20/2025 – Sportradar Group had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $18.00 to $27.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/26/2025 – Sportradar Group is now covered by analysts at Guggenheim. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.
- 2/18/2025 – Sportradar Group had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $20.00 to $28.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
Sportradar Group Stock Down 2.3 %
Shares of Sportradar Group stock opened at $21.98 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.91, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 2.19. Sportradar Group AG has a twelve month low of $9.17 and a twelve month high of $23.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.37.
Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported $0.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $307.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.60 million. Sportradar Group had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 6.69%. Equities research analysts forecast that Sportradar Group AG will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.
Sportradar Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides sports data services for the sports betting and media industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. Its sports data services to the bookmaking under the Betradar brand name, and to the international media industry under the Sportradar Media Services brand name.
