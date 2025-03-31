Wellington Management Group LLP Boosts Stock Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 401.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,789,249 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 19,048,385 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $1,262,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 392.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,033,972 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,397,643,000 after purchasing an additional 51,031,178 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 391.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,821,654 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $574,197,000 after purchasing an additional 8,617,869 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter valued at $329,458,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter valued at $289,491,000. Finally, Meridiem Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 398.9% in the 4th quarter. Meridiem Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,118,785 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $271,674,000 after buying an additional 4,092,808 shares during the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tractor Supply stock opened at $53.47 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $28.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.85. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $48.30 and a one year high of $61.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($1.84). Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 49.01% and a net margin of 7.40%. As a group, analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th were paid a $0.92 dividend. This is an increase from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 26th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.10%.

In other news, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 9,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.17, for a total value of $494,481.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,961 shares in the company, valued at $1,858,876.37. This represents a 21.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 88,095 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.59, for a total value of $4,809,106.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 488,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,686,430.68. This represents a 15.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 137,993 shares of company stock valued at $7,538,068. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America upped their target price on Tractor Supply from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Tractor Supply from $262.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.22.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

