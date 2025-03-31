Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 19.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,491,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,692,389 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $323,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WY. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 2.5% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 15,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 10,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 12,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 4,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 6th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Monday, February 3rd. CIBC raised Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to an “outperformer” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Performance

NYSE WY opened at $29.38 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $21.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.43. Weyerhaeuser has a fifty-two week low of $26.73 and a fifty-two week high of $36.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.02 and a 200-day moving average of $30.71.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 3.86%. As a group, analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This is a boost from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is presently 152.73%.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

