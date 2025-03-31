WINTON GROUP Ltd Makes New Investment in Proficient Auto Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAL)

WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Proficient Auto Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 59,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PAL. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Proficient Auto Logistics during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Proficient Auto Logistics during the 4th quarter worth about $90,000. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Proficient Auto Logistics by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Proficient Auto Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Proficient Auto Logistics by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PAL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Proficient Auto Logistics in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Proficient Auto Logistics from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd.

Proficient Auto Logistics Trading Down 4.9 %

PAL opened at $8.73 on Monday. Proficient Auto Logistics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.24 and a 52 week high of $21.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Proficient Auto Logistics Profile

Proficient Auto Logistics, Inc focuses on providing auto transportation and logistics services in North America. It primarily focuses on transporting and delivering finished vehicles from automotive production facilities, ports of entry, and rail yards to a network of automotive dealerships. The company operates approximately 1,130 auto transport vehicles and trailers, including 615 company-owned transport vehicles and trailers.

