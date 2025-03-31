WINTON GROUP Ltd Makes New Investment in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 20,141 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Chemours in the 4th quarter valued at $357,000. Vision One Management Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Chemours in the third quarter worth about $28,252,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Chemours by 9.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 503,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,223,000 after buying an additional 43,200 shares in the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Chemours in the fourth quarter valued at about $266,000. Finally, Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chemours by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 78,325 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after buying an additional 23,490 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CC shares. Barclays decreased their price target on Chemours from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Chemours from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Chemours in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Chemours from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Chemours in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.89.

NYSE:CC opened at $13.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.70, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 2.00. The Chemours Company has a one year low of $13.09 and a one year high of $29.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.21.

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. Chemours had a return on equity of 26.54% and a net margin of 1.51%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that The Chemours Company will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 175.44%.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure brand for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

