124,860 Shares in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:KDEC) Acquired by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:KDEC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 124,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,994,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Berkshire Money Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – December during the fourth quarter worth about $9,197,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – December in the 4th quarter valued at $1,796,000. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – December in the 4th quarter valued at $1,051,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – December during the 4th quarter worth about $1,019,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – December during the 4th quarter worth about $432,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF - December alerts:

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – December Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of KDEC stock opened at $22.91 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.82.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – December Profile

The Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – December (KDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund aims to participate in the price movement of the iShares Russell 2000 ETF, up to a predetermined cap, while buffering the first 15% of losses over a one-year period.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KDEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:KDEC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF - December Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF - December and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.