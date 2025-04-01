3,662 Shares in TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO) Bought by New Age Alpha Advisors LLC

New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 3,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in TKO Group by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TKO Group by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in TKO Group by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in TKO Group by 3.3% in the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in TKO Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,629,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

In other TKO Group news, CAO Shane Kapral sold 1,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.94, for a total value of $146,765.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $315,816.50. This trade represents a 31.73 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Patrick Whitesell bought 125,589 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $143.06 per share, for a total transaction of $17,966,762.34. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 807,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,503,210.56. The trade was a 18.42 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 1,921,383 shares of company stock worth $304,417,051 and have sold 71,457 shares worth $10,153,456. 53.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:TKO opened at $152.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $155.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.93. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.01 and a 12 month high of $179.09. The firm has a market cap of $26.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -363.59 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. TKO Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7,600.00%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on TKO Group from $137.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Seaport Res Ptn raised TKO Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of TKO Group from $137.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of TKO Group from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of TKO Group from $142.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.00.

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

