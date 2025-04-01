41,159 Shares in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Acquired by StoneX Group Inc.

StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 41,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,856,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $243,000. Ascent Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 39,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,857,000 after acquiring an additional 2,263 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 27.3% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 7,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 8,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $190.58 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $176.09 and a one year high of $206.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.11 billion, a PE ratio of 21.80 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $194.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $195.98.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

