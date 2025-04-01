5,508 Shares in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) Bought by Treynor Bancshares Inc.

Treynor Bancshares Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 71,703,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,332,306,000 after buying an additional 313,398 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,071,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283,764 shares during the last quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,642,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,287,000 after purchasing an additional 206,738 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,471,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,375,000 after purchasing an additional 74,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nepc LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nepc LLC now owns 6,368,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,768,000 after purchasing an additional 52,172 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ VGIT opened at $59.40 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.78. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.03 and a fifty-two week high of $60.82.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1731 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.