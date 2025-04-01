924 Shares in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) Bought by May Hill Capital LLC

May Hill Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Group 1 Automotive by 70.4% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 59.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 99.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $460.00 price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive in a report on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $495.00 to $435.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Group 1 Automotive in a report on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $500.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Group 1 Automotive has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $450.33.

Group 1 Automotive Stock Performance

NYSE GPI opened at $382.31 on Tuesday. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $262.31 and a twelve month high of $490.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $441.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $414.17.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $10.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.77 by $1.25. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 18.09% and a net margin of 2.47%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Group 1 Automotive Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Group 1 Automotive’s payout ratio is currently 5.44%.

Group 1 Automotive Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services.

