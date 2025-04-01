Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Acquired by Boston Family Office LLC

Boston Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 41,650 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the quarter. Adobe makes up approximately 1.3% of Boston Family Office LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $18,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Bank boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 19.7% in the third quarter. United Bank now owns 2,596 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Adobe during the third quarter worth approximately $719,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 2.8% during the third quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,646 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 141.7% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter valued at $81,000. 81.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Adobe

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 922 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $437.28, for a total transaction of $403,172.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,153 shares in the company, valued at $9,687,063.84. This represents a 4.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel Durn bought 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $390.58 per share, with a total value of $507,754.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 29,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,668,968.08. This trade represents a 4.55 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,075 shares of company stock worth $2,191,826. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Adobe from $635.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Adobe from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $530.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $475.00 target price (down previously from $600.00) on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $531.54.

Adobe Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $383.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $163.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $374.50 and a 12 month high of $587.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $430.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $467.49.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The software company reported $5.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.66 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 45.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

