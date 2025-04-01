AIA Group Ltd Has $2.10 Million Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

AIA Group Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 40.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 55,159 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 37,065 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $2,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 46.8% during the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 740 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 22,910 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Palogic Value Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Palogic Value Management L.P. now owns 20,277 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $772,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,104 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 36,514 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

NYSE:FCX opened at $37.85 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.98 and a twelve month high of $55.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.09 and a 200-day moving average of $41.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.87.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.05). Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 7.50%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FCX. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $51.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Argus downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.04.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

