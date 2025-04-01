AIA Group Ltd Lowers Stock Holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

AIA Group Ltd lessened its holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,757 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 209 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $1,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the fourth quarter worth about $867,785,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in The Cigna Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $313,911,000. GQG Partners LLC grew its holdings in The Cigna Group by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 4,021,582 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,110,520,000 after buying an additional 737,099 shares in the last quarter. Amundi raised its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 2,254,050 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $628,579,000 after buying an additional 374,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB lifted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 884,406 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $244,220,000 after buying an additional 314,123 shares in the last quarter. 86.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at The Cigna Group

In other news, Director Elder Granger sold 2,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.35, for a total transaction of $737,391.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,697,924.85. This trade represents a 30.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nicole S. Jones sold 4,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.12, for a total value of $1,511,020.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,065,198.52. The trade was a 14.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,751 shares of company stock worth $13,603,991. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CI. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $410.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on The Cigna Group from $370.00 to $341.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $360.00 price target (down from $415.00) on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on The Cigna Group from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on The Cigna Group from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $373.25.

The Cigna Group Price Performance

The Cigna Group stock opened at $329.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.13 billion, a PE ratio of 26.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.53. The Cigna Group has a 12-month low of $262.03 and a 12-month high of $370.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $305.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $313.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The health services provider reported $6.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.84 by ($1.20). The Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 18.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 29.77 EPS for the current year.

The Cigna Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were given a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 5th. This is an increase from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is 49.35%.

About The Cigna Group

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

