Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $280.97 Million Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,138,462 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 72,140 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $280,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 122 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of LOW opened at $233.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $245.01 and a 200 day moving average of $257.24. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $211.80 and a 12 month high of $287.01. The company has a market capitalization of $130.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.12.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $18.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.29 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 47.55% and a net margin of 8.19%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on LOW. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $305.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $279.71.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

