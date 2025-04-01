Allianz SE Acquires New Shares in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Allianz SE bought a new position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,080 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smith Group Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,616,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,405,281 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $277,908,000 after buying an additional 452,029 shares during the last quarter. Hickory Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $941,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in IQVIA by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 13,179 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,590,000 after buying an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graphene Investments SAS increased its position in IQVIA by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Graphene Investments SAS now owns 15,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,948,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE IQV opened at $176.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $169.37 and a one year high of $253.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $192.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $205.61. The company has a market capitalization of $31.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.11 by ($0.21). IQVIA had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 28.81%. Analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IQV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of IQVIA from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $273.00 to $261.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 price target (up from $261.00) on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on IQVIA from $255.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.05.

About IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

