Allstate Corp Acquires Shares of 16,879 EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Allstate Corp bought a new position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 16,879 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $778,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in EQT by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 74,153,050 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,716,968,000 after purchasing an additional 20,700,921 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of EQT by 24.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,095,597 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,359,183,000 after purchasing an additional 7,290,822 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of EQT by 34.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,997,574 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $511,159,000 after buying an additional 3,582,418 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in EQT by 386.9% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,347,660 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $205,830,000 after buying an additional 3,454,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in EQT during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $97,979,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on EQT shares. Scotiabank cut EQT from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of EQT from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Mizuho raised shares of EQT from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of EQT from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $67.00 price target (up previously from $63.00) on shares of EQT in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.11.

EQT Stock Performance

Shares of EQT stock opened at $53.52 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.16. EQT Co. has a 52 week low of $30.02 and a 52 week high of $56.66. The company has a market capitalization of $31.98 billion, a PE ratio of 133.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.12.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.19. EQT had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 4.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. As a group, analysts expect that EQT Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

EQT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.1575 per share. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 157.50%.

EQT Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

