American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Trading Up 2.8% – What’s Next?

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) was up 2.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $12.04 and last traded at $11.95. Approximately 945,791 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 4,855,415 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.62.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup set a $13.00 target price on American Eagle Outfitters and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters Price Performance

American Eagle Outfitters Dividend Announcement

The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.84 and its 200-day moving average is $16.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Friday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 11th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is 29.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, Director Cary D. Mcmillan sold 2,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total value of $48,043.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of American Eagle Outfitters

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AEO. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 95.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,916 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 258.8% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,045 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 2,239.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 2,573 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors own 97.33% of the company’s stock.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a multi-brand specialty retailer in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men under the American Eagle brand; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections under the Aerie and OFFLINE by Aerie brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.