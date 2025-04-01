American International Group (NYSE:AIG) Stock Price Expected to Rise, The Goldman Sachs Group Analyst Says

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $79.00 to $87.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 0.07% from the stock’s previous close.

AIG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on American International Group from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. HSBC raised American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of American International Group from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of American International Group from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of American International Group from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American International Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.00.

Get American International Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on AIG

American International Group Stock Down 0.0 %

American International Group stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $86.94. The stock had a trading volume of 2,166,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,346,382. American International Group has a 52 week low of $69.00 and a 52 week high of $87.51. The company has a market cap of $51.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.78, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $78.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.05.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The insurance provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.03). American International Group had a positive return on equity of 8.01% and a negative net margin of 4.25%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American International Group will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at American International Group

In other news, Director John G. Rice purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $77.00 per share, for a total transaction of $770,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $770,000. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American International Group

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AIG. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in American International Group in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Asset Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American International Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of American International Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American International Group in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 90.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American International Group

(Get Free Report)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.