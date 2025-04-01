Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) Trading 0.4% Higher – Time to Buy?

Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $22.26 and last traded at $22.25. 885,830 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 4,487,799 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ARCC has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Ares Capital from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $23.00 to $24.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Ares Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ares Capital has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.94.

Ares Capital Trading Up 0.0 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.17 billion, a PE ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.00.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The investment management company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.03). Ares Capital had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 50.90%. Equities analysts expect that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ares Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.66%. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is 78.37%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ares Capital

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $519,000. Round Rock Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ares Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $1,512,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Ares Capital by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 507,374 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $11,208,000 after acquiring an additional 25,347 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Ares Capital by 24.3% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 650,163 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $13,900,000 after purchasing an additional 127,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 43,056 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

Ares Capital Company Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

