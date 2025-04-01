Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Acquires 596,141 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 591.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 696,861 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 596,141 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $101,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 0.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,671,657 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $954,358,000 after buying an additional 26,505 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 2,990,729 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $431,315,000 after acquiring an additional 122,494 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,789,283 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $261,772,000 after purchasing an additional 23,289 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,607,817 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $235,224,000 after purchasing an additional 95,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,456,520 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $213,089,000 after purchasing an additional 36,153 shares during the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

Shares of EA opened at $144.52 on Tuesday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.21 and a 52-week high of $168.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.78.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The game software company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by ($1.07). Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 14.28%. Research analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on EA. BNP Paribas cut shares of Electronic Arts from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Ascendiant Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Electronic Arts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $167.00 to $159.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Electronic Arts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.65.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Electronic Arts

Insider Transactions at Electronic Arts

In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total transaction of $712,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,615 shares in the company, valued at $4,647,637.50. The trade was a 13.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.57, for a total transaction of $147,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,216 shares in the company, valued at $4,311,405.12. The trade was a 3.31 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,018,560. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Electronic Arts

(Free Report)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.