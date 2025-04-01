Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Stock Holdings Lessened by Groupama Asset Managment

Groupama Asset Managment lessened its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 400,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Groupama Asset Managment’s holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S were worth $55,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 235.9% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 27,067 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,726,000 after purchasing an additional 19,010 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 57,077 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,858,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 92,728 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,656,000 after buying an additional 11,739 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 20,506 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after buying an additional 2,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the fourth quarter worth about $507,000.

NASDAQ ASND opened at $155.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a PE ratio of -21.95 and a beta of 0.62. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 12-month low of $111.09 and a 12-month high of $169.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $144.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.63.

Ascendis Pharma A/S ( NASDAQ:ASND Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.32) by $0.64. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -4.34 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $196.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $168.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $180.00 price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.64.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company is also developing a pipeline of three independent endocrinology rare disease product candidates in clinical development, as well as focuses on advancing oncology therapeutic candidates.

