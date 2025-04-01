Axiom Investors LLC DE Buys 1,400 Shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Axiom Investors LLC DE lifted its position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE’s holdings in Infosys were worth $1,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in INFY. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Infosys during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Infosys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of Infosys in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in Infosys by 69.7% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,115 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Infosys by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,496 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Infosys alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Infosys in a research note on Friday, January 17th. CLSA raised shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Infosys has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.70.

Infosys Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:INFY opened at $18.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $75.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.40 and a 200-day moving average of $21.71. Infosys Limited has a one year low of $16.04 and a one year high of $23.63.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. Infosys had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 31.60%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Infosys Limited will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

About Infosys

(Free Report)

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, and Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.