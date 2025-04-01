Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI) Shares Sold by RWA Wealth Partners LLC

RWA Wealth Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the period. RWA Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $1,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBWI. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 17,496.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,516,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,315,000 after buying an additional 2,501,828 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Bath & Body Works during the fourth quarter worth about $73,572,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Bath & Body Works by 79.1% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,882,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715,096 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 328.7% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,069,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,153,000 after acquiring an additional 820,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,491,000. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bath & Body Works alerts:

Bath & Body Works Stock Down 2.1 %

Bath & Body Works stock opened at $30.29 on Tuesday. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.21 and a 12 month high of $52.99. The stock has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.15.

Bath & Body Works Dividend Announcement

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 44.03% and a net margin of 12.43%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.98%.

Bath & Body Works declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 27th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Bath & Body Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Bath & Body Works from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.06.

View Our Latest Stock Report on BBWI

Bath & Body Works Profile

(Free Report)

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.