Bitfarms (TSE:BITF) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Shares of Bitfarms Ltd. (TSE:BITF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.08 and last traded at C$1.16, with a volume of 815886 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.13.

Separately, ATB Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Bitfarms from C$6.50 to C$3.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday.

Bitfarms Stock Up 0.9 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$399.82 million, a PE ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 3.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 3.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.41.

In related news, Director Benjamin J. Gagnon purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$2.26 per share, for a total transaction of C$113,032.80. Insiders have acquired a total of 61,760 shares of company stock worth $140,262 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 23.38% of the company’s stock.

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

