Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Free Report) by 107.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 119,110 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,800 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Copa were worth $10,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Copa by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,204 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Copa by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,408 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Copa by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd now owns 7,114 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Copa by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,692 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its position in Copa by 10.3% during the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 5,219 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. 70.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on CPA shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Copa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Copa from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Copa in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.29.

Copa Price Performance

Shares of Copa stock opened at $92.57 on Tuesday. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a 52 week low of $80.01 and a 52 week high of $114.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 6.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.58.

Copa (NYSE:CPA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The transportation company reported $3.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.15. Copa had a net margin of 17.67% and a return on equity of 26.70%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post 15.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Copa Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $1.61 per share. This represents a $6.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Copa’s payout ratio is 44.23%.

Copa Profile

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 375 daily scheduled flights to 82 destinations in 32 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 106 aircraft comprising 76 Boeing 737-Next Generation aircraft, 29 Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft, and one Boeing 737-800 Boeing Converted Freighter.

