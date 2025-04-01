Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 84.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 143,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,693 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $13,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter worth about $150,537,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $137,416,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 3,136.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 736,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,213,000 after buying an additional 713,272 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,219,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $593,233,000 after buying an additional 282,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Eastman Chemical by 492.9% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 213,161 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,863,000 after acquiring an additional 177,207 shares during the period. 83.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eastman Chemical Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE EMN opened at $88.14 on Tuesday. Eastman Chemical has a 52 week low of $85.84 and a 52 week high of $114.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $95.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.43.

Eastman Chemical Dividend Announcement

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.27. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 9.65%. As a group, research analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 8.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 43.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $124.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $111.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup cut shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $118.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.08.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

