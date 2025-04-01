Breedon Group plc (LON:BREE) Announces Dividend of GBX 10

Breedon Group plc (LON:BREE – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 5th, DividendData.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share on Friday, May 16th. This represents a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 3rd. This is a 122.2% increase from Breedon Group’s previous dividend of $4.50. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of BREE opened at GBX 450 ($5.81) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 451.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 442.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.86, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.44. Breedon Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 356 ($4.60) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 501 ($6.47).

Breedon Group (LON:BREE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported GBX 14.50 ($0.19) EPS for the quarter. Breedon Group had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 6.34%. Research analysts predict that Breedon Group will post 36.8586859 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Breedon Group from GBX 540 ($6.98) to GBX 590 ($7.62) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th.

Breedon Group plc, a leading vertically-integrated construction materials group in Great Britain, Ireland and the USA, delivers essential products to the construction sector. Breedon holds 1.5bn tonnes of mineral reserves and resources with long reserve life, supplying value-added products and services, including specialty materials, surfacing and highway maintenance operations, to a broad range of customers through its extensive local network of quarries, ready-mixed concrete and asphalt plants.

