BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTSGU) Short Interest Update

BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTSGU – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a growth of 38.1% from the February 28th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

BrightSpring Health Services Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of BTSGU opened at $65.00 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.27. BrightSpring Health Services has a one year low of $41.24 and a one year high of $89.00.

BrightSpring Health Services Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.8437 per share. This represents a $3.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About BrightSpring Health Services

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in BrightSpring Health Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,127,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of BrightSpring Health Services by 314.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 22,331 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Advisors Group Inc. acquired a new stake in BrightSpring Health Services during the fourth quarter valued at $5,008,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd grew its stake in BrightSpring Health Services by 79.0% in the fourth quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd now owns 100,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,301,000 after purchasing an additional 44,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in BrightSpring Health Services by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 123,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,931,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter.

BrightSpring Health Services, Inc operates a home and community-based healthcare services platform in the United States. The company's platform focuses on delivering pharmacy and provider services, including clinical and supportive care in home and community settings to Medicare, Medicaid, and insured populations.

