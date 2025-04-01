BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTSGU) Short Interest Update

BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTSGU – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a growth of 38.1% from the February 28th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
BrightSpring Health Services Trading Down 0.8 %
Shares of BTSGU opened at $65.00 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.27. BrightSpring Health Services has a one year low of $41.24 and a one year high of $89.00.
BrightSpring Health Services Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.8437 per share. This represents a $3.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th.
About BrightSpring Health Services
BrightSpring Health Services, Inc operates a home and community-based healthcare services platform in the United States. The company's platform focuses on delivering pharmacy and provider services, including clinical and supportive care in home and community settings to Medicare, Medicaid, and insured populations.
