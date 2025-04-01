Brokerages Set Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Price Target at $77.00

Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $77.00.

ALK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Alaska Air Group from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Alaska Air Group from $87.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Susquehanna raised Alaska Air Group from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Alaska Air Group

Insider Buying and Selling at Alaska Air Group

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Alaska Air Group news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.28, for a total value of $503,448.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,595,808.40. This represents a 16.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Joseph A. Sprague sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.90, for a total value of $654,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $677,976. The trade was a 49.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 154,725 shares of company stock valued at $11,217,263. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALK. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 328.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,649,388 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $301,048,000 after purchasing an additional 3,564,749 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Alaska Air Group during the 4th quarter worth $82,459,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 134.0% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,134,221 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $138,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222,277 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 4,615.3% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 943,064 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,063,000 after acquiring an additional 923,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Alaska Air Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,306,000. Institutional investors own 81.90% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group Stock Performance

Alaska Air Group stock opened at $49.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.74. Alaska Air Group has a 52-week low of $32.62 and a 52-week high of $78.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.52. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 14.66%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates airlines. It operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing jet aircraft for passengers and cargo in the United States, and in parts of Canada, Mexico, Costa Rica, Belize, Guatemala, and the Bahamas; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.