Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Has $365,000 Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. decreased its stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 46.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,130 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,667 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GPC. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc bought a new stake in Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GPC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $129.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Northcoast Research lowered Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Genuine Parts from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Genuine Parts in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Genuine Parts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.63.

Genuine Parts Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GPC opened at $119.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.16. Genuine Parts has a 52 week low of $112.74 and a 52 week high of $164.45. The firm has a market cap of $16.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $121.14 and its 200-day moving average is $123.88.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.07. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 25.28%. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Genuine Parts Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This is an increase from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.68%.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

