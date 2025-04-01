Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Increases Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 178.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 10.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 74,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,336,000 after purchasing an additional 7,143 shares during the period. Freedom Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the third quarter worth about $249,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $118,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $982,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

DIA opened at $419.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $37.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.75 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $433.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $431.71. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $376.14 and a 1 year high of $451.55.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th were paid a dividend of $0.1624 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 17th.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

