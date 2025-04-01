California Public Employees Retirement System Lowers Position in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its stake in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,741 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,037 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $103,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 32 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Markel Group by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 145 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 428 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 213 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Markel Group by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 469 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Markel Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Markel Group news, Director Steven A. Markel sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,856.80, for a total value of $1,485,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,446,902.40. The trade was a 1.22 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2,008.01 per share, with a total value of $200,801.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,945 shares in the company, valued at $98,282,049.45. The trade was a 0.20 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,034 shares of company stock valued at $3,778,952. Insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

Markel Group Stock Up 0.6 %

MKL opened at $1,867.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. Markel Group Inc. has a one year low of $1,417.65 and a one year high of $2,063.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,867.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,732.85.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $20.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $20.66 by ($0.15). Markel Group had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 7.55%. Analysts anticipate that Markel Group Inc. will post 96.25 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MKL has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Cowen downgraded Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $1,986.00 to $1,836.00 in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Markel Group from $1,750.00 to $2,025.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,702.20.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MKL

Markel Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.