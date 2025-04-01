Central Plains Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPBI) Short Interest Down 15.8% in March

Central Plains Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPBI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, a decrease of 15.8% from the February 28th total of 17,100 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 5,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Central Plains Bancshares

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stilwell Value LLC grew its holdings in Central Plains Bancshares by 1,436.5% during the fourth quarter. Stilwell Value LLC now owns 307,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,597,000 after purchasing an additional 287,301 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Central Plains Bancshares by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 4,612 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Central Plains Bancshares by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 22,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 4,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Central Plains Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. 24.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Central Plains Bancshares Stock Performance

CPBI stock opened at $14.92 on Tuesday. Central Plains Bancshares has a twelve month low of $9.96 and a twelve month high of $15.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.26.

About Central Plains Bancshares

Central Plains Bancshares ( NASDAQ:CPBI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. Central Plains Bancshares had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 4.63%.

Central Plains Bancshares, Inc focuses on providing various banking products and services to retail customers, and small and medium-sized commercial customers in Nebraska, the United States. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company also provides one- to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by properties, as well as commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, multi-family residential real estate loans, construction and land development loans, agricultural real estate and non-real estate loans, and consumer loans.

