Centric Wealth Management Raises Stock Holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Centric Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,440 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the quarter. Centric Wealth Management’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $2,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of Snap-on by 70.5% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Snap-on in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Snap-on during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Snap-on in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC raised its position in Snap-on by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Snap-on news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 22,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.32, for a total value of $7,611,764.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 793,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,221,278.24. This trade represents a 2.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 6,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.05, for a total transaction of $2,325,883.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,310,898.80. This trade represents a 6.02 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,011 shares of company stock worth $12,116,859 over the last quarter. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Snap-on Stock Up 2.4 %

NYSE:SNA opened at $337.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $339.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $334.34. Snap-on Incorporated has a one year low of $252.98 and a one year high of $373.90. The company has a market capitalization of $17.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 4.15.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $4.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.78 by $0.04. Snap-on had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 21.71%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 19.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snap-on Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were given a dividend of $2.14 per share. This represents a $8.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SNA shares. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a report on Monday, February 10th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Snap-on from $385.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Longbow Research raised shares of Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Snap-on

Snap-on Company Profile

(Free Report)

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.