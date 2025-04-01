CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Decreases Stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 260,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,166 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $13,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MO. Financial Life Planners purchased a new position in Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. True Wealth Design LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 420.0% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Marshall Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. 57.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Altria Group stock opened at $60.11 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.65. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.65 and a 12 month high of $60.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.56.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.01. Altria Group had a net margin of 46.90% and a negative return on equity of 258.72%. Analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 25th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.79%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.29%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Altria Group from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America raised shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.29.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

