Comcast Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors bought 46,430 call options on the company. This is an increase of 73% compared to the typical volume of 26,835 call options.

Comcast Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.76. The company had a trading volume of 10,101,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,379,886. Comcast has a one year low of $32.50 and a one year high of $45.31. The company has a market capitalization of $138.97 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.98.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The cable giant reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.08. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 13.09%. On average, equities analysts expect that Comcast will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.81%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Erste Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Comcast during the third quarter worth $2,777,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 226.8% during the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 175,000 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $7,310,000 after buying an additional 121,450 shares during the period. Aureus Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 165,273 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $6,903,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in Comcast by 290.6% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 149,314 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $6,237,000 after acquiring an additional 111,092 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMCSA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Comcast from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Benchmark reduced their target price on Comcast from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.64.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

