Comparing South Bow (NYSE:SOBO) and Mplx (NYSE:MPLX)

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) and South Bow (NYSE:SOBO – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Mplx and South Bow’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Mplx alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mplx 36.18% 31.94% 11.42% South Bow N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

24.3% of Mplx shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mplx $10.90 billion 5.03 $4.32 billion $4.21 12.73 South Bow $2.12 billion 2.51 $384.88 million $1.85 13.81

This table compares Mplx and South Bow”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Mplx has higher revenue and earnings than South Bow. Mplx is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than South Bow, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Mplx pays an annual dividend of $3.82 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.1%. South Bow pays an annual dividend of $2.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.8%. Mplx pays out 90.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. South Bow pays out 108.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Mplx and South Bow, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mplx 1 1 8 0 2.70 South Bow 2 8 1 2 2.23

Mplx currently has a consensus target price of $54.00, suggesting a potential upside of 0.75%. South Bow has a consensus target price of $26.25, suggesting a potential upside of 2.75%. Given South Bow’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe South Bow is more favorable than Mplx.

Summary

Mplx beats South Bow on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mplx

(Get Free Report)

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets, and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Logistics and Storage (L&S) and Gathering and Processing (G&P) segments. The Logistics and Storage segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products, and water. The Gathering and Processing segment gathers, processes, and transports natural gas, and gathers, transports, fractionates, stores, and markets natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company was founded on March 27, 2012 and is headquartered in Findlay, OH.

About South Bow

(Get Free Report)

South Bow Corp is a strategic liquids pipeline company. It is a new liquids-focused midstream infrastructure company. South Bow Corp is based in Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Mplx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mplx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.