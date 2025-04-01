Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Receives $389.50 Average PT from Analysts

Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $383.67.

Several brokerages recently commented on CMI. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $310.00 to $381.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Cummins from $408.00 to $451.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Cummins from $432.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Cummins from $430.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday.

Cummins Price Performance

CMI stock opened at $313.11 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $351.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $348.91. The firm has a market cap of $43.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Cummins has a 12 month low of $261.51 and a 12 month high of $387.90.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.06 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 27.12% and a net margin of 11.57%. Cummins’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Cummins will post 22.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a $1.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $7.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.84%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cummins

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at about $499,490,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $187,082,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cummins by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,961,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,912,830,000 after purchasing an additional 250,650 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,883,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,418,000 after buying an additional 246,807 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 57.0% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 643,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,317,000 after buying an additional 233,694 shares during the last quarter. 83.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

