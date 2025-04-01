Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT) Short Interest Up 24.7% in March

Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,020,000 shares, an increase of 24.7% from the February 28th total of 1,620,000 shares. Currently, 4.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 443,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days.

Daktronics Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Daktronics stock opened at $12.18 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.92. The stock has a market cap of $637.46 million, a PE ratio of 48.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Daktronics has a 12 month low of $8.81 and a 12 month high of $19.89.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Daktronics in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Andrew David Siegel bought 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.82 per share, with a total value of $85,104.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 40,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,981.72. This represents a 21.34 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Daktronics

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Daktronics by 76.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 451,873 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,834,000 after buying an additional 195,830 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Daktronics by 5,451.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 48,690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 47,813 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Daktronics during the third quarter worth about $164,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Daktronics by 269.9% during the third quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 42,073 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 30,699 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC bought a new position in shares of Daktronics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $427,000. 61.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Daktronics Company Profile

Daktronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic scoreboards, programmable display systems and large screen video displays for sporting, commercial, and transportation applications in the United States and internationally. It operates through Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International segments.

