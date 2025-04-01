Diametric Capital LP Grows Holdings in Complete Solaria, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSLR)

Diametric Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Complete Solaria, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSLR – Free Report) by 35.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 229,912 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60,600 shares during the quarter. Diametric Capital LP’s holdings in Complete Solaria were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Complete Solaria in the third quarter valued at $129,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Complete Solaria by 57.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 106,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 39,000 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Complete Solaria during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Complete Solaria during the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, TTP Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Complete Solaria in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. 30.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Complete Solaria Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CSLR opened at $1.55 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.61 and its 200 day moving average is $1.92. Complete Solaria, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.20 and a 52 week high of $3.37.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Complete Solaria from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 13th.

Complete Solaria Profile

Complete Solaria, Inc provides custom solar solutions in the United States. The company offers solar systems to homeowners and small to medium-sized commercial customers. It also provides HelioQuoteTM software system, a platform for residential solar designs, proposals, and engineering services. In addition, the company installs solar systems, as well as provides financing solutions.

