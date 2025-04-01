Diametric Capital LP Makes New Investment in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Diametric Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 5,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in CF Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 50.8% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Asset Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of CF Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC increased its holdings in CF Industries by 422.0% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. 93.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 8,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $844,455.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,871 shares in the company, valued at $1,507,745. The trade was a 35.90 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Susan L. Menzel sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $144,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,878,656. The trade was a 1.60 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,889 shares of company stock valued at $1,130,955 in the last quarter. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CF shares. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of CF Industries from $114.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on CF Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upgraded CF Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on CF Industries from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of CF Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.86.

CF Industries Price Performance

CF stock opened at $78.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $82.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.15. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $69.13 and a one year high of $98.25. The company has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.99.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. CF Industries had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.54%.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

