Discovery Capital Management LLC CT Invests $5.10 Million in CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW)

Discovery Capital Management LLC CT acquired a new position in CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 234,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $5,100,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CXW. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CoreCivic in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of CoreCivic by 318.9% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in CoreCivic by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in CoreCivic by 57.3% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in CoreCivic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on CXW. Noble Financial raised CoreCivic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of CoreCivic in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of CoreCivic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th.

Shares of NYSE CXW opened at $20.30 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.27 and a beta of 1.02. CoreCivic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.74 and a 12 month high of $24.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.60 and a 200-day moving average of $18.76.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.06. CoreCivic had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 5.97%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CoreCivic, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America’s recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

