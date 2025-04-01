Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Trims Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lessened its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,264 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,277 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $4,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Generali Investments Management Co LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 397.7% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 214 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. IFS Advisors LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 232.3% during the fourth quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 216 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $110.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $93.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.27, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.94. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.30 and a 1 year high of $154.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $118.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.27.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.23. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 39.13% and a net margin of 6.35%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.47 EPS. Analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.96%. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 97.04%.

UPS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $141.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Raymond James cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $170.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.26.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

