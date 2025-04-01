Fidelity Low Duration Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FLDB) Short Interest Update

Fidelity Low Duration Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FLDB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 22.2% from the February 28th total of 900 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Fidelity Low Duration Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FLDB stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.40. 237 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 227. Fidelity Low Duration Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.07 and a 12 month high of $50.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.48.

Fidelity Low Duration Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th will be paid a $0.191 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. This is an increase from Fidelity Low Duration Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18.

About Fidelity Low Duration Bond ETF

The Fidelity Low Duration Bond ETF (FLDB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of investment-grade, domestic and foreign fixed income securities with broad maturities. It aims to maintain a dollar-weighted average portfolio maturity of two years or less, and duration of one year or less.

