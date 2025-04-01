Financial Analysis: Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI) and Elcom International (OTCMKTS:ELCO)

Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Free Report) and Elcom International (OTCMKTS:ELCO – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

35.4% of Rigetti Computing shares are held by institutional investors. 2.8% of Rigetti Computing shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.6% of Elcom International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Rigetti Computing and Elcom International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rigetti Computing 0 0 5 0 3.00 Elcom International 0 0 0 0 0.00

Risk & Volatility

Rigetti Computing currently has a consensus target price of $14.50, suggesting a potential upside of 85.66%. Given Rigetti Computing’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Rigetti Computing is more favorable than Elcom International.

Rigetti Computing has a beta of 1.36, indicating that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Elcom International has a beta of 0.08, indicating that its stock price is 92% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Rigetti Computing and Elcom International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rigetti Computing -509.58% -51.56% -37.78% Elcom International N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Rigetti Computing and Elcom International”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rigetti Computing $10.79 million 206.89 -$75.11 million ($0.97) -8.05 Elcom International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Elcom International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Rigetti Computing.

Summary

Rigetti Computing beats Elcom International on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rigetti Computing

Rigetti Computing, Inc., through its subsidiaries, builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors. The company offers cloud in a form of quantum processing unit, such as 9-qubit chip and Ankaa-2 system under the Novera brand name; and sells access to its quantum computers through quantum computing as a service. It also provides quantum cloud services that provides various range of support in programming, public or private clouds integration, and connectivity, as well as quantum operating system software that supports both public and private cloud architectures. In addition, the company offers professional services, such as algorithm development, benchmarking, quantum application programming, and software development. The company serves commercial enterprises, government organizations, and international government entities. It has operations in the United States and the United Kingdom. Rigetti Computing, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Berkeley, California.

About Elcom International

Elcom International Inc. provides cloud based e-procurement solutions worldwide. It offers Procure to Pay solutions to publish and manage supplier content, connect to buyers, and analyze spend and procurement processes; eInvoicing solutions to send and receive eInvoices with supplier adoption guaranteed; and sourcing functions to investigate potential suppliers on a local and global basis. The company also provides services for buyers, including catalog processing, development of punchout catalogs, and to integrate Elcom’s PECOS solution into existing purchasing processes; and services for suppliers, such as onboarding of new suppliers to utilize the solution, access to demand generating activities, and to access information and bids that relate to products and services. It offers eProcurement solutions for governments, educational institutions, healthcare organizations, private enterprises, buying groups. Elcom International Inc. was founded in 1992 and is based in Braintree, Massachusetts.

