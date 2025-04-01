First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Shares Sold by StoneX Group Inc.

StoneX Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 30.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,311 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $8,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 298.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $159,000. Finally, City Center Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF stock opened at $59.84 on Tuesday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 52 week low of $59.54 and a 52 week high of $60.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.91 and a 200-day moving average of $59.91.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.222 per share. This is a positive change from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

