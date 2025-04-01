Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) and Athena Gold (OTCMKTS:AHNR) Head-To-Head Analysis

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM – Get Free Report) and Athena Gold (OTCMKTS:AHNR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Fortuna Silver Mines and Athena Gold”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Fortuna Silver Mines alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fortuna Silver Mines $1.06 billion 1.74 -$50.84 million $0.41 14.67 Athena Gold N/A N/A $610,000.00 N/A N/A

Athena Gold has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Fortuna Silver Mines.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fortuna Silver Mines 2 2 0 0 1.50 Athena Gold 0 0 0 0 0.00

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Fortuna Silver Mines and Athena Gold, as reported by MarketBeat.

Fortuna Silver Mines presently has a consensus target price of $6.00, suggesting a potential downside of 0.25%. Given Fortuna Silver Mines’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Fortuna Silver Mines is more favorable than Athena Gold.

Profitability

This table compares Fortuna Silver Mines and Athena Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fortuna Silver Mines 2.45% 10.08% 6.87% Athena Gold N/A -6.37% -5.73%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

33.8% of Fortuna Silver Mines shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.9% of Athena Gold shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Fortuna Silver Mines shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.4% of Athena Gold shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Fortuna Silver Mines has a beta of 1.5, meaning that its stock price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Athena Gold has a beta of -0.07, meaning that its stock price is 107% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Fortuna Silver Mines beats Athena Gold on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fortuna Silver Mines

(Get Free Report)

Fortuna Mining Corp. engages in the precious and base metal mining in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d’Ivoire. It operates through Mansfield, Sanu, Sango, Cuzcatlan, Bateas, and Corporate segments. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold. Its flagship project is the Séguéla gold mine, which consists of approximately 62,000 hectares and is located in the Worodougou Region of the Woroba District, Côte d’Ivoire. The company was formerly known as Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. and changed its name to Fortuna Mining Corp. in June 2024. Fortuna Mining Corp. was incorporated in 1990 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

About Athena Gold

(Get Free Report)

Athena Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral resources in the United States. It explores for gold, molybdenum, and copper deposits. The company's flagship property is the Excelsior Springs project comprising 191 unpatented claims and 2 patented mining claims located in Walker Lane, Nevada. It also owns 100% interest in the Crow Springs project, which consists of eleven unpatented mining claims located in Esmeralda County, Nevada. Athena Gold Corporation was formerly known as Athena Silver Corporation and changed its name to Athena Gold Corporation in January 2021. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Vacaville, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.